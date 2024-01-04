New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms

As the curtain rises on New Mexico’s 30-day legislative session, one of the most anticipated bills making its way through the corridors of power is a proposal that could transform the state’s oil and gas industry. Introduced by Democratic state Rep. Debra Sariñana, the bill proposes to ban oil and gas production within a mile of schools and daycare centers, a move aimed at shielding children from the potential health risks associated with such pollution.

A Response to Environmental Concerns

These proposed reforms are not merely a legislative whim, but a response to increasing pressure from environmental groups and a commitment to fulfill the state’s constitutional duties in regulating the industry. The bill, if passed, would stop the issuance of new drilling permits in these zones starting July 2023 and aim to wind down most operations by 2028. The proposed legislation is part of a broader directive from Governor Lujan Grisham to the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department to develop a comprehensive suite of reform proposals. This includes establishing setback requirements from various sensitive areas, such as schools, hospitals, and water bodies.

Implications and Challenges

The implications of Sariñana’s proposal are far-reaching. It is estimated that approximately 800 out of over 65,000 existing wells in the state would be affected. At the same time, New Mexico is currently in the legal crosshairs of environmental groups alleging the state has inadequately protected its citizens from oil and gas pollution. Their argument is bolstered by research suggesting a minimum one-mile setback is necessary to safeguard public health.

Other Legislative Proposals

However, the oil and gas regulation reform doesn’t stop at the proposed setback. Other legislative proposals on the table include a ban on the use of fresh water in fracking—a process that involves injecting fluid into the ground to break apart rock and release oil or gas. There are also calls for increased oversight and stiffer penalties for spills by well operators.

The legislative session, running from January 16 to March 15, promises to be a crucial one for New Mexico’s oil and gas industry. Beyond approving the annual budget, it will also determine the course of an industry that has long been a cornerstone of the state’s economy.