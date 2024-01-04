New Mexico Considers a Mile-Long Buffer Zone around Schools and Daycare Centers to Protect Against Oil and Gas Pollution

Under the pressing call for environmental reform, the New Mexico legislature is examining a pioneering bill that aims to fortify the defense of children against pollution. The bill, introduced by Democratic state Rep. Debra Sariñana of Albuquerque, proposes a ban on oil and gas production within a radius of one mile from schools and daycare centers. The intended enactment date is July of this year, with a broader objective to phase out most oil and gas operations in these zones by 2028.

State-wide Reform in Oil and Gas Regulations

The legislative proposal is part of a wider movement to reform oil and gas regulations in New Mexico, the second-largest oil producer in the U.S. The reforms are being pushed forth under the pressure of environmental advocacy groups and include the establishment of setback requirements from schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

Addressing Constitutional Obligations

The bill represents a response to lawsuits against the state by environmental groups. These groups argue New Mexico has been negligent in its duty to protect against oil and gas pollution, as outlined in constitutional provisions. Advocates cite research suggesting a setback of at least one mile is necessary to safeguard public health, highlighting the potential risks that come with proximity to these operations.

Additional Proposals and Future Directions

Alongside the school setback bill, additional legislative proposals aimed at the oil and gas industry are on the table. These include a ban on the use of fresh water in fracking and enhanced oversight and sanctions for spills by well operators. The New Mexico Legislature will be in session from January 16 through March 15. During this period, they will approve an annual budget and consider other initiatives at the discretion of the governor, potentially shaping the future of environmental regulation in the state.