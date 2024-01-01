New Light on Australia’s Decision to Join Iraq War: Unsealed Documents Reveal Inner Cabinet Deliberations

Emerging from a 20-year freeze, a collection of previously undisclosed documents has now been made public, providing an unfiltered look into the decision-making processes of the Australian Cabinet during the tenure of former Prime Minister John Howard. These documents shed light on the critical juncture when Australia committed to the Iraq War under the leadership of the United States.

Decisions Behind Closed Doors

According to the revealed documents, the decision to commit Australia to the Iraq War had been made by Mr. Howard before it was presented to the cabinet. The documents further indicate that the United States, under the leadership of then-President George W. Bush, had requested Australia’s participation in the coalition if Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, failed to comply with an ultimatum for surrender. This revelation has reignited debates over the appropriateness and transparency of decision-making within government bodies.

Role of the National Security Committee

The newly disclosed documents show the significant involvement of the National Security Committee (NSC) in Australia’s deployment to Iraq. However, no NSC records linked to the Iraq War were part of the recent release. This absence has led to calls for a comprehensive disclosure of all NSC and Cabinet documents related to the Iraq War in order to provide a complete understanding of the historical and political context of Australia’s involvement in the conflict.

Criticism and Calls for Further Transparency

The release of these key cabinet papers has sparked widespread criticism of the Howard government’s decision to enter the Iraq War at the behest of the United States. Furthermore, the Morrison government has been accused of failing to transfer some national security-related cabinet documents from the Iraq War era to the National Archives of Australia for potential public release. These missing records, attributed to ‘administrative oversights’, were only discovered in December 2023 and are now subjected to an independent review to ensure all relevant records have been transferred.

The public disclosure of these documents underscores the significance of transparent decision-making and the need for governments to be held accountable for their actions, particularly in matters of international conflict. As further documents are released, the global community may gain a more nuanced understanding of the historical and political complexities surrounding Australia’s role in the Iraq War.