New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries

The ‘Employees Remuneration Protection Bill, 2023’ is currently under consideration in the House of Representatives of a nation. This proposed legislation, put forth by Wale Hammed, the representative from Agege Federal Constituency in Lagos State, has already seen the light of its first reading. The bill’s main objective is to criminalize the non-payment or delayed payment of salaries by employers and corporate bodies, thereby safeguarding the rights of workers.

Empowering Employees and Ensuring Timely Payment

The bill seeks to empower employees by providing them with a legal avenue to demand unpaid wages. According to Section 7 (1) of the bill, employees can submit a written claim to their employers, although the specifics of this process are not yet known. The legislation also makes it clear that employers who fail to pay their employees on time could face serious consequences, including fines and potential closure of their businesses.

Formalizing Employment Terms and Protecting Workers

Furthermore, the proposed ‘Employees Remuneration Protection Bill, 2023’ emphasizes the necessity of formal employment contracts. It stipulates that all employees should receive comprehensive written documentation detailing their terms of employment, remuneration details, payment methods, nature of employment, and termination procedures. The bill also protects employees from any retaliatory action by the employers in case they seek legal recourse for unpaid wages and prioritizes the payment of outstanding remuneration in the event of employer bankruptcy.

Aligning with Broader Efforts in Promoting Fair Labor Practices

The proposed legislation is part of a broader effort to promote fair labor practices, enhance workplace protections, and create a conducive environment for employees. By establishing clear legal frameworks and consequences for non-compliance, the bill aims to foster greater accountability and responsibility among employers and corporate entities. In essence, the ‘Employees Remuneration Protection Bill, 2023′ marks a significant step in the country’s legislative effort to protect workers’ rights and ensure the timely and full payment of salaries.