New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis

Following a constitutional crisis and leadership vacuum that rocked the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), new officers have stepped up to steer the party out of troubled waters. The party’s crisis was precipitated by the expiration of the terms of former officers on September 18, 2023, leading to a significant reorganization and the election of a new leadership during a national assembly held on December 14, 2023.

Leadership Change at the Helm

At the center of the reshuffle is the former Catanduanes Governor, Leandro B. Verceles Jr., who now holds the position of the national president. Verceles also doubles as the chairman for Federalism and Direct Democracy and the Campaign Manager/National Chairman for Political Campaign Management. His ascension to the top job marks a significant turning point in the party’s post-crisis recovery.

Addressing the Crisis

Reacting to the crisis, Verceles engaged Antonio F. Lagdameo Jr., special assistant to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the PFP’s national executive vice president, in discussions emphasizing the importance of adherence to the party’s Constitution and By-laws (CBL) and the Revised Corporation Code during the reorganization process. The crisis was primarily attributed to the former officers, including Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr., Thompson C. Lantion, and George S. Briones, failing to conduct elections for new officers before their terms ended. This oversight led to a loss of authority for officers at regional, provincial, city, municipal, and barangay levels.

Commitment to Integrity and Transparency

The new leadership has pledged its allegiance to President Marcos, who is the national chairman of PFP, promising to uphold the party’s integrity, effectiveness, and transparency. In addition to Verceles, the reorganization also saw the election of other key officers, such as Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos III, Mayor Antonio C. Rodriguez, engineer Antonio G. Marfori, and several vice presidents for various regions. This new leadership marks a fresh start for the PFP, offering a chance for renewal following the party’s recent constitutional crisis.