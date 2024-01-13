en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
New Leadership Takes Charge at Partido Federal ng Pilipinas Following Constitutional Crisis

Following a constitutional crisis and leadership vacuum that rocked the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), new officers have stepped up to steer the party out of troubled waters. The party’s crisis was precipitated by the expiration of the terms of former officers on September 18, 2023, leading to a significant reorganization and the election of a new leadership during a national assembly held on December 14, 2023.

Leadership Change at the Helm

At the center of the reshuffle is the former Catanduanes Governor, Leandro B. Verceles Jr., who now holds the position of the national president. Verceles also doubles as the chairman for Federalism and Direct Democracy and the Campaign Manager/National Chairman for Political Campaign Management. His ascension to the top job marks a significant turning point in the party’s post-crisis recovery.

Addressing the Crisis

Reacting to the crisis, Verceles engaged Antonio F. Lagdameo Jr., special assistant to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the PFP’s national executive vice president, in discussions emphasizing the importance of adherence to the party’s Constitution and By-laws (CBL) and the Revised Corporation Code during the reorganization process. The crisis was primarily attributed to the former officers, including Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr., Thompson C. Lantion, and George S. Briones, failing to conduct elections for new officers before their terms ended. This oversight led to a loss of authority for officers at regional, provincial, city, municipal, and barangay levels.

Commitment to Integrity and Transparency

The new leadership has pledged its allegiance to President Marcos, who is the national chairman of PFP, promising to uphold the party’s integrity, effectiveness, and transparency. In addition to Verceles, the reorganization also saw the election of other key officers, such as Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos III, Mayor Antonio C. Rodriguez, engineer Antonio G. Marfori, and several vice presidents for various regions. This new leadership marks a fresh start for the PFP, offering a chance for renewal following the party’s recent constitutional crisis.

0
Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
2 mins ago
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Philippine actress Miles Ocampo has triumphantly announced her victory against papillary thyroid carcinoma, a type of thyroid cancer, marking a significant end to her battle with the disease. Unexpectedly diagnosed and silently fighting the disease, Ocampo has now emerged victorious, standing as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. The Unforeseen
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Philippine PUV Modernization Program: Doubts Over LTFRB's Preparedness
39 mins ago
Philippine PUV Modernization Program: Doubts Over LTFRB's Preparedness
Red Tide Alert: BFAR Warns Against Shellfish Consumption in Visayas and Mindanao, Clears Capiz Waters
41 mins ago
Red Tide Alert: BFAR Warns Against Shellfish Consumption in Visayas and Mindanao, Clears Capiz Waters
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
14 mins ago
Carl Tamayo: High Confidence Amid Limited B.League Playtime
Patrick Sugui Dismisses Rumors of Wife's Involvement in Daniel Padilla Controversy
18 mins ago
Patrick Sugui Dismisses Rumors of Wife's Involvement in Daniel Padilla Controversy
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
33 mins ago
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
1 min
Public Outcry as Influential Individual Unlawfully Claims Kasora Lake
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
2 mins
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
2 mins
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
2 mins
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
2 mins
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
2 mins
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area
2 mins
Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area
Worcestershire's ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review
3 mins
Worcestershire's ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
3 mins
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
48 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app