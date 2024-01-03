New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez’s Vision Outlined

As the clock struck midnight on the new year, East Hampton was ushered into a new era of governance. Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, a ten-year councilwoman veteran, ascended to the top post as the newly appointed Supervisor of East Hampton. The transfer of power was marked by her maiden state of the town address, where she laid out her ambitious vision for the administration.

Community Support and Ecological Initiatives

The crux of Burke-Gonzalez’s address centered around bolstering community support. She unveiled plans for the development of a new aquatic center in Montauk and a senior center in Amagansett, aiming to foster an environment conducive to the needs of all age groups. The Supervisor also underscored the need for a robust and transparent line of communication with the public, a move she believes is pivotal to the town’s growth.

One of the defining features of Burke-Gonzalez’s agenda is a strong commitment to eco-friendly investments. She announced the installation of low-nitrogen septic systems for town facilities—a step that signals the administration’s resolve to mitigate environmental damage. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat climate change, aligning with the global urgency to protect our planet.

Affordable Housing and Administrative Changes

Addressing one of East Hampton’s pressing issues, Burke-Gonzalez highlighted the need for affordable housing. Her solution lies in promoting accessory dwelling units, which can provide cost-effective living spaces without disrupting the town’s architectural harmony.

The first meeting of the year also saw significant administrative changes. Freshman Councilman Tom Flight was sworn in, and the town welcomed Rebecca Hansen into the newly created position of town administrator. With a municipal background and a tenure as the town’s budget officer since 2020, Hansen is geared to manage an impressive $95 million budget. Her role will also involve improving efficiency across departments and ensuring timely project completion.

As East Hampton adjusts to these changes, it also braces for a special election in November. The election aims to fill the council vacancy left by Burke-Gonzalez’s election as Supervisor, ensuring every seat at the council table is filled for the final year of the council term.

As Burke-Gonzalez takes the reins from Peter Van Scoyoc, she describes the transition as a ‘natural transition,’ a testament to her decade-long experience in council. With her first state of the town address, East Hampton’s new Supervisor has set the tone for an administration that promises to promote community welfare and ecological sustainability.