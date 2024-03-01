New Leadership Era: ARIO Inducts 12 Executives, Unveils Plans for Retired Immigration Officers

The Association of Retired Immigration Officers (ARIO) recently celebrated a significant milestone with the induction of 12 newly elected executives in Accra, setting the stage for a new leadership era. This event not only marks a pivotal moment for the association but also underscores the collective ambition to enhance the welfare and representation of retired immigration officers across the country.

Leadership for Change

At the heart of the ceremony, Mr Moses K. Gyamfi and Veronica Addy were introduced as President and Vice President respectively, alongside other key members including Mr Francis Pobee and Ms Celestine Kufe who will serve as General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary. The team is completed by Mrs Judith Bruce Konduah as Treasurer, and other important roles filled by Mr Gershon Dela Dovi, Erasmus Tyei, and Mrs Mary Agbele, with Mr Konduah Hodari Okae, Judith Dzokoto Lomoh, and Mr Loius Akins joining as Ex-Officio Executive Members. Their collective induction was overseen by the Former Chief Director of the Ministry for the Interior, Mrs Adelaide Annor-Kumi, highlighting the significance of this new chapter for the ARIO.

Commitment to Welfare and Growth

During the ceremony, Mr Gyamfi outlined several strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the association's reach and impact. Notably, the establishment of the ARIO Fund represents a significant advancement for the welfare of retired immigration officers. The expansion to cover all 19 Administrative Regions of the Service is a testament to the association's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Mr Gyamfi's appeal for logistical support, including the provision of a vehicle, underscores the practical challenges facing the association in achieving its ambitious goals. Acknowledgment was also given to the unwavering support from the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, whose contributions have been instrumental in providing a foundation for the association's endeavors.

A Future of Collaboration and Brotherhood

The induction event was not only a celebration of new leadership but also an opportunity to reinforce the values of brotherhood and service among retired immigration officers. The presence of the National Immigration Management Committee and the entertainment provided by the Migrant Band of the GIS Dance Band added a festive atmosphere to the proceedings. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and collaboration in advancing the welfare and representation of retired officers. As ARIO embarks on this new journey under its newly elected executives, the association is poised to tackle the challenges ahead with resilience and determination.

As the Association of Retired Immigration Officers moves forward under its new leadership, the path ahead promises opportunities and challenges alike. With a clear vision for expansion and welfare improvement, the newly inducted executives are set to steer ARIO towards a future where retired immigration officers feel more supported and connected than ever before.