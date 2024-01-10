New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors welcomes a new era of leadership with the election of Jim Andrews as its chair. Andrews, hailing from the Samuel Miller District, first got elected in 2021 and now steps into the shoes of Donna Price, the previous chair who retired in the previous year. Diantha McKeel of the Jack Jouett District, boasting a decade on the Board and a further 16 years on the Albemarle County School Board, has been appointed vice-chair.

Refocusing Priorities

The key figures might have changed, but the mandate remains the same. The Board of Supervisors, with Andrews at the helm, is tasked with the crucial responsibility of setting policies and overseeing the county’s business. This role becomes particularly critical during the tense budget season in the early months of the year. County Executive Jeff Richardson continues to serve as the administrative head.

Navigating the Complex Agenda

The agenda for the board is both extensive and critical. At the top of the list is reviewing and passing the budget by the start of May. Following this is the development of a Comprehensive Plan that is due by the year-end. This plan is expected to guide the future of land use, affordable housing, transportation, economic development, land use proposals, equity, and climate change initiatives.

Continuing a Tradition of Inclusivity

Andrews, who was nominated by Ann Mallek, has expressed his desire to continue the tradition of open processes and inclusivity, a legacy left by former chairs Price and Ned Gallaway. The board, which is a blend of seasoned experience and fresh perspectives, is geared up to tackle the extensive workload that lies ahead.