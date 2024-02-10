Kenya Railways Chair Accused of Illegal Eviction, Demands Investigation

Kenya's Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has made a significant appointment, naming Abdi Bare Duale, brother of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, as the new chair of the Kenya Railways Corporation board. This development, announced on February 9, 2023, comes with a cloud of controversy hanging over Duale, as former Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman accuses him of land grabbing.

Abdi Bare Duale's appointment marks a new chapter for the Kenya Railways Corporation. Duale, who previously served as the Chairperson of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), is expected to bring his wealth of experience in infrastructure development to the role. His term will last for three years, effective immediately.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen expressed confidence in Duale's ability to steer the corporation towards achieving its strategic goals. "Abdi Bare Duale has a proven track record in infrastructure development, and we believe his leadership will significantly contribute to the growth and development of the Kenya Railways Corporation," Murkomen said during a press briefing.

Allegations of Land Grabbing

However, Duale's appointment is not without controversy. Former Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman has accused him of attempting to evict him from his property. Osman shared a video of the incident on his social media account, claiming that Duale was disobeying a court order.

"I am being evicted from my land illegally by Abdi Bare Duale, the new chair of the Kenya Railways Corporation, despite a court order prohibiting any eviction," Osman said in the video. "I call upon the relevant authorities to take action and ensure justice is served."

The allegations have sparked widespread debate and calls for an investigation into the matter. Human rights activists have expressed concern over the alleged abuse of power and disregard for the rule of law.

A Call for Justice

As Abdi Bare Duale assumes his new role at the Kenya Railways Corporation, the allegations of land grabbing continue to cast a shadow over his appointment. The former Fafi MP's plea for justice has resonated with many Kenyans, who are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Kenyan government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations. As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact Duale's tenure at the Kenya Railways Corporation and the broader narrative of land rights and justice in Kenya.

In the meantime, Abdi Bare Duale is poised to lead the Kenya Railways Corporation through a critical period of growth and development. His success in this role will not only be measured by the corporation's performance but also by how he addresses the allegations against him and upholds the principles of justice and accountability.