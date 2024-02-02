New Jersey's Voting Laws: Noteworthy Changes for the 2024 Elections

Changes in the voting laws of New Jersey have been implemented, bringing about a significant impact on how the residents will cast their votes in the 2024 elections. The modifications include a diverse range of provisions, from online registration to the specifics of vote-by-mail ballots.

Flexible Registration Options and Deadlines

The key to participating in the democratic process begins with registration. In New Jersey, voters have the option to register online, by mail, or in person. The deadline for registration is set for Tuesday, May 14, specifically for the primary election. To check their registration status, voters can utilize the voter search tool provided by the New Jersey Division of Elections. However, it's crucial to note that the state does not offer same-day registration.

Party affiliation is a prerequisite for primary voting in New Jersey. Unaffiliated voters are required to declare a party by April 10 if they plan on voting by mail, or at the polling place on Election Day. The facility of vote-by-mail ballots has been extended to all registered voters. These ballots, comprising several components, must be returned following specific instructions. The state also permits a designated individual, known as a bearer, to return another's vote-by-mail ballot, provided they have received permission.

Early Voting and Election Day Procedures

The state has made provisions for early in-person voting, available from May 29 to June 2. On Election Day, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters in line by closing time are allowed to cast their vote. ID is generally not required unless voter information cannot be verified. In such cases, provisional paper ballots are made available for those without ID. Moreover, New Jersey provides assistance for voters who cannot use paper ballots and has technology in place to aid voters with disabilities. The voting guide was last updated on January 30, 2024, incorporating the most recent information about the primary voting process.