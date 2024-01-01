New Jersey’s Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance

July 2024 saw New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy sign into effect three pivotal laws, set to significantly impact the state’s financial and healthcare landscape. The laws, whose effects will be felt by numerous residents, encompass a broad range of areas from medication costs to police licensing standards.

New Jersey’s Groundbreaking Health Reforms

The first law, taking effect in February, places a cap on out-of-pocket costs for critical medications like insulin, asthma inhalers, and Epi-Pens. This legislation promises to substantially reduce healthcare expenses for individuals who depend on these life-saving drugs. Furthermore, come 2024, senior citizens in New Jersey will experience discounts on prescription drugs, a move poised to ease the financial burden on this demographic.

Law Enforcement Standards Overhaul

Coupled with these healthcare reforms is a transformation in law enforcement. The new laws will impose fresh licensing standards on police officers, a move that underscores the state’s commitment to maintaining high professional standards in its law enforcement agencies.

Financial Implications: Corporate Tax Surcharge Expiration

The third and arguably most consequential legislative action was the expiration of a surcharge on the state’s corporate business tax. Effective January 1, the expiration of this surcharge is anticipated to significantly affect the state’s revenue. Current estimates suggest a loss of over $300 million this year, with projections of up to $1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Pharmaceutical Giants’ Price Shift

Parallel to these legislative changes, pharmaceutical giants Sanofi, Eli Lily, and Novo Nordisk have initiated price cuts on insulin, effective from January 1, 2024. Having previously raised prices over the years, these companies have now either implemented price caps or savings programs, effectively lowering the cost of insulin to $35 for many patients. The reductions have been attributed to the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional pressure, and the emergence of new market players like Civica Rx.