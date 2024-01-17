New Jersey's 'Lame Duck' Session Sparks Concerns Over Transparency

While the dust settles following the New Jersey Legislature's recent 'lame duck' session, critics are raising their voices against the perceived lack of transparency and a hurried approach in passing significant legislation. During the weeks trailing the November election, and ending with the 220th Legislature's term in January, lawmakers introduced hundreds of new bills, many of which passed during the final seven weeks. A period that saw action on over 1,000 bills, involved lengthy committee hearings, and had votes extending late into the night.

This legislative flurry created an environment where some bills were introduced and amended so rapidly that the public had scarce opportunity for review or comment. At times, public testimony was curtailed by committee chairs. A prominent example is a 20 million dollar subsidy earmarked for the horse racing industry, which galloped quickly through the legislative process, evading much public scrutiny.

Transparency Questions

Analysis reveals that 482 new bills were introduced during the lame duck session, with 26 reaching Governor Phil Murphy's desk. This is in contrast to 531 bills passing both houses or enacted by Murphy out of 10,654 introduced during the two-year session. Critics, like Peter Chen of New Jersey Policy Perspective, highlight the challenges posed for meaningful public feedback. However, the Assembly Democratic majority office defends the process, stressing its effectiveness.

Notably, controversial bills were presented, such as a 67% pay raise for legislators and a comprehensive affordable housing bill, both grabbing significant attention. The pay raise bill was stopped in its tracks, while various stakeholders have requested the housing bill's review to be delayed.