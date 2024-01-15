en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row

The state of New Jersey has once more found itself topping the list of states with the most significant outmigration in 2023, making it the sixth year in a row. The study, which highlights the mass exodus from the state, attributes the high taxes and liberal policies as the primary reasons behind this trend.

Unfavorable Tax Climate

According to EJ Antoni, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, the high taxes in New Jersey are a significant driver of this outmigration. The state currently holds the sixth highest state and local tax burden by income share. Additionally, it has the third highest tax collection per capita. These factors, coupled with some of the nation’s highest property taxes and a regulatory environment that escalates the cost of living, make New Jersey an unfavorable place for many residents.

Political Factors at Play

Representative Jeff Van Drew, who switched his political affiliation from the Democratic to the Republican party in 2020, points fingers at Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. He blames the administration for prioritizing illegal immigrants over New Jerseyans and implementing environmental policies that alienate the residents. This criticism further extends to the Democratic legislature, which Van Drew accuses of voting for their own salary increases amid the state’s rising taxes and toll fees.

Contrasting Migrations

The study also sheds light on the contrasting migrations occurring in different states. States like Tennessee, for example, balance high taxes in some areas with lower taxes in others, making them more appealing to residents. The Southeast region, including states such as South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, and West Virginia, has seen a surge in inbound moves, indicating a more favorable living and tax environment. Notably, Vermont emerged as the most moved to state in 2023.

0
Politics United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
12 seconds ago
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
As the conflict between Israel and Palestine deepens, it sends shockwaves across the globe, uniting thousands in cities like Berlin and Karachi. These individuals, from various walks of life, have taken to the streets, some extending their support to Israel, others expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The protests, predominantly peaceful, reveal the profound impact of the
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
1 min ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
1 min ago
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
29 seconds ago
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
33 seconds ago
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
47 seconds ago
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
9 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
13 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
23 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
27 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
30 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
30 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
34 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
48 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
58 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app