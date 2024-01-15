New Jersey Witnesses Highest Outmigration for Sixth Year in a Row

The state of New Jersey has once more found itself topping the list of states with the most significant outmigration in 2023, making it the sixth year in a row. The study, which highlights the mass exodus from the state, attributes the high taxes and liberal policies as the primary reasons behind this trend.

Unfavorable Tax Climate

According to EJ Antoni, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, the high taxes in New Jersey are a significant driver of this outmigration. The state currently holds the sixth highest state and local tax burden by income share. Additionally, it has the third highest tax collection per capita. These factors, coupled with some of the nation’s highest property taxes and a regulatory environment that escalates the cost of living, make New Jersey an unfavorable place for many residents.

Political Factors at Play

Representative Jeff Van Drew, who switched his political affiliation from the Democratic to the Republican party in 2020, points fingers at Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. He blames the administration for prioritizing illegal immigrants over New Jerseyans and implementing environmental policies that alienate the residents. This criticism further extends to the Democratic legislature, which Van Drew accuses of voting for their own salary increases amid the state’s rising taxes and toll fees.

Contrasting Migrations

The study also sheds light on the contrasting migrations occurring in different states. States like Tennessee, for example, balance high taxes in some areas with lower taxes in others, making them more appealing to residents. The Southeast region, including states such as South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, and West Virginia, has seen a surge in inbound moves, indicating a more favorable living and tax environment. Notably, Vermont emerged as the most moved to state in 2023.