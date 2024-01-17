New Jersey Takes Action Against Appraisal Bias with Task Force

Allegations of racial bias in housing appraisals have triggered a wave of state action in Newark, New Jersey. State Attorney General Matt Platkin has initiated an unprecedented response under the state's Law Against Discrimination to combat this issue. This move, which is a result of the growing concerns raised by Vivian Cox Fraser, CEO of the Urban League of Essex County, and Henal Patel, director of the Democracy and Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, aims to rectify the alleged systemic bias of predominantly Black neighborhoods receiving lower housing appraisals compared to similar homes in mostly white neighborhoods.

Advertisment

Several national studies have backed the claims of racial bias in home appraisals, highlighting the need for such resolute action. The issue is not confined to New Jersey alone but is a widespread problem that is deeply ingrained in the American housing market. The discrimination in housing appraisals is a systemic issue that continues to be a significant barrier to wealth creation and economic mobility for people of color across the United States.

Stepping Up State Action Against Appraisal Bias

In response to these exposed disparities, Platkin has constituted a new task force to investigate and address allegations of biased home appraisals. This task force will be referring cases to the state's Division on Civil Rights. The state's Law Against Discrimination targets discrimination in housing appraisals and related processes, irrespective of race, gender, or religion, providing a legal foundation for the actions of the task force. Furthermore, the initiative includes mandatory anti-discrimination training for appraisers and a public education campaign to raise awareness about the issue at hand.

The implementation of this initiative follows the failure of a legislative bill that intended to impose harsh penalties for appraisal discrimination. The bill faced opposition from State Senator Bob Singer, who expressed skepticism about the prevalence of bias and raised concerns about potential negative consequences for appraisers. Despite the legislative hurdles, the comprehensive initiative is now in motion, signaling a strong commitment from the state's leadership to tackle discriminatory practices in the housing market and promote equality in housing appraisals.

The issue of appraisal bias, backed by national studies and activist voices, has led New Jersey to take decisive state action. With the establishment of a dedicated task force, mandatory training for appraisers, and a public awareness campaign, the state aims to correct this systemic bias, ensuring fair appraisals for all homeowners, regardless of their race or ethnicity.