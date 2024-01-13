en English
Mental Health Crisis

New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has inscribed a new chapter in the annals of community policing by signing the Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Response Act into law. A legislative response to the pressing issue of police violence, this law marks a significant stride in reimagining crisis response mechanisms while honoring the memories of Najee Seabrooks and Andrew Washington, both tragically killed by police during mental health episodes.

Reshaping Crisis Intervention

The Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Response Act commits $12 million over a three-year period to support a pilot grant program. The program aims to establish community crisis response teams in selected counties, fostering a more empathetic and effective approach to handling incidents involving individuals experiencing behavioral health crises. These teams will provide on-site intervention services, including outreach, de-escalation, and stabilization.

Guiding the Way Forward

The new law will also see the formation of a 13-member council, responsible for developing best practices for community crisis response. This council will act as a guiding light, charting the way forward in the implementation of these new practices. The pilot program will prioritize grants for violence interrupter community street teams with a proven track record of at least two years, underscoring the emphasis on experience and efficacy.

Assessing Outcomes, Eyeing the Future

In an effort to ensure transparency and efficiency, the program will be subject to an extensive evaluation process. Annual and final reports will be submitted to assess the program’s outcomes and provide recommendations for its future. This evaluative framework serves not only as a measure of accountability but also as a tool for refining and enhancing the program.

The Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Response Act addresses the significant racial disparities in policing and incarceration rates in New Jersey. Acknowledging that Black residents are disproportionately affected by police violence, the law underscores the urgent need for reform. It also highlights the increased risk faced by individuals with severe untreated mental illness, who are more likely to encounter fatal police interactions. The legislation enshrines the importance of better crisis intervention in law, reinforced by the tragic stories of Najee Seabrooks and Andrew Washington – two individuals who sought help but were fatally shot in their homes.

0
Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

