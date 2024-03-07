New Jersey Proposes Major Gas Tax Hike and New EV Fees to Fund Infrastructure

New Jersey lawmakers are pushing forward with a transformative bill aimed at bolstering the state's infrastructure funding through a significant increase in gas tax collections and the introduction of a novel tax on electric vehicle (EV) registrations. Senators Paul Sarlo and Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese are spearheading the initiative, which seeks to generate an additional $366 million over five years for road and bridge projects, marking the state's first substantial shift in transportation funding strategies since 2016.

Understanding the Bill's Foundations

The proposed legislation targets an 18% rise in gas tax revenue, aiming to meet a new $2 billion benchmark with the initial increase scheduled for January 1. This adjustment reflects a strategic pivot from the 2016 reforms that notably escalated fuel taxes while simultaneously cutting the sales and estate taxes. With New Jersey's gas and diesel taxes already ranking among the highest nationally, the bill introduces a dual approach to further secure funds for the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), which finances vital capital projects across the state.

Electric Vehicles Enter the Funding Equation

Amidst growing concerns over the equitable distribution of road maintenance costs, the legislation proposes a $250 annual fee for EV registrations, escalating by $10 annually until 2028. This move aims to integrate EV owners into the infrastructure funding framework, acknowledging the increasing prevalence of electric vehicles on New Jersey roads and their contribution to wear and tear. The fee structure seeks to balance the fiscal responsibility among all road users, addressing the shifting dynamics in vehicle ownership and usage patterns.

Projected Impacts and Stakeholder Reactions

While the bill garners support for its potential to enhance state infrastructure and economic growth, it faces scrutiny over the necessity of additional revenue streams and the implications for EV adoption. Critics, including GOP representatives, advocate for a more cautious approach, emphasizing the need for thorough evaluation before imposing new financial burdens on residents. The proposed EV registration fees, coupled with Governor Murphy's plan to phase out the sales tax exemption for electric vehicles, spark debate on the balance between fostering clean transportation and ensuring adequate infrastructure funding.

The debate around New Jersey's gas tax hike and EV registration fees underscores the complex interplay between economic growth, environmental sustainability, and equitable funding mechanisms for infrastructure maintenance. As the state navigates these challenges, the outcome of this legislative push will significantly influence New Jersey's transportation landscape and its commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.