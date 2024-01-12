New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332

In a landmark move, the Garden State’s General Assembly and Senate have unanimously passed the consumer privacy bill S332, poised to revolutionize data privacy rights for New Jersey citizens. Now, the bill awaits Governor Phil Murphy’s critical signature.

Implications of the Bill

The proposed law would significantly impact controllers and processors doing business within New Jersey or targeting its residents. Applicability thresholds are based on the volume of consumers’ personal data handled. The legislation comprehensively defines consumers as New Jersey residents, individually or in a household context. It categorically outlines personal data, specifically excluding de-identified or publicly available information.

Privacy Measures and Consumer Rights

The bill mandates controllers to provide a detailed privacy notice and execute data protection assessments for high-risk processing activities. Controllers are required to comply with consumer rights requests within a 45-day window. Consumers, under this law, would have the right to opt-out of targeted advertising, the sale of personal data, and certain profiling activities. The requirements for children’s data consent are strictly defined. Additionally, controllers must recognize universal opt-out mechanisms (UOOM) within eighteen months after the enactment of the law.

Exemptions and Enforcement

While the law is extensive, it includes exemptions for non-profits, government entities, and regulated data. The law does not provide a private right of action and will be enforced by the New Jersey Attorney General, with significant penalties for violations. It strives for consistency with consumer privacy legislation in other states while incorporating unique features.

With a seven-day window for Governor Murphy to either sign or veto the bill, including a potential ‘pocket veto’, the bill’s future hangs in the balance. If enacted, the law will come into effect one year after signing, with an additional eighteen months for the UOOM requirement. During this interim period, the Attorney General is expected to issue rules and regulations for the bill’s implementation.