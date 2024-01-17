New Jersey Governor Signs Bill to Increase Lawmakers' Salary from 2026

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has signed into law a bill set to raise lawmakers' salaries from $49,000 to $82,000, marking a significant 67% increase.

The legislation will also include salary hikes for the future governor and other top officials in the state. The changes, however, will not take effect until 2026, ensuring that Murphy, whose term ends in January 2026, will not personally benefit from this raise.

The new law will escalate the governor's salary from $175,000 to $210,000 annually. Simultaneously, it will also raise the top rate for Cabinet members and other high-ranking officials to $210,000, up from the current $175,000.

In addition, the capital allocated for lawmakers to pay their staff will increase from $135,000 to $150,000. It is estimated that the increase in lawmakers' salaries alone would cost taxpayers nearly $4 million.