New Jersey Department of Corrections Welcomes 86 New Officers from Diverse Backgrounds

In a ceremony held at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on February 6, the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) proudly welcomed 86 new correctional police officers from Class 255. This momentous occasion marked the largest graduating class since 2019, as the state continues to bolster its ranks in its mission to ensure public safety and uphold humane treatment of incarcerated individuals.

Prior to joining the NJDOC, these new officers successfully completed an extensive 19-week training program at the Correctional Staff Training Academy. The curriculum covered a wide range of disciplines, including firearms, defensive tactics, conflict resolution, criminal law, and specialized training in gender- and trauma-informed policing. This rigorous instruction equips the officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complex and often challenging environment of the correctional system.

With over 13,600 individuals under its care in nine facilities across the state, the NJDOC plays a vital role in maintaining order and ensuring the well-being of those in custody. As Governor Phil Murphy stated during the graduation ceremony, "Your role is essential to public safety, and it is a responsibility that you carry with honor and integrity."

Diverse Backgrounds and New Opportunities

The graduating class, Class 255, is notable for its impressive diversity. Its members hail from 17 New Jersey counties, as well as from Pennsylvania and New York. Many bring unique experiences and qualifications to their new roles, including academic degrees and military backgrounds. Some even have family connections to law enforcement.

Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn, Esq. expressed her confidence in the new officers, stating, "I am proud to welcome this talented and dedicated group of individuals to the NJDOC. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our department and the safety of our facilities."

In support of its commitment to attracting and retaining skilled professionals, the state has recently implemented a revised salary schedule for correctional officers. This new schedule includes annual salary increases over four years, offering a promising career path for those entering the corrections system.