New Jersey Advances Bill for Transit Customer Advocacy Amid NJ Transit Fare Hike Proposal

In the wake of a proposed 15% fare hike by NJ Transit, a legislative bill advocating for the creation of a transit customer advocacy commission has been advanced in New Jersey. The bill, championed by Sen. Raj Mukherji, aims to provide NJ Transit riders with an independent voice, ensuring that fare increases and service changes are subjected to comprehensive analysis and scrutiny.

Transit Customer Advocacy Commission

The proposed commission will include a rider advocate who will be responsible for reporting to the state Department of Transportation. The advocate will be granted the authority to conduct independent investigations, along with providing valuable feedback to both the agency and legislators. This move is seen as a significant step towards holding NJ Transit accountable, and will also lead to the repeal of the currently vacant customer advocate position.

Proposed Fare Increase and Public Response

The fare increase proposal, which would be the first in nearly a decade for NJ Transit, has been met with criticism from both officials and the general public. There have been widespread calls for increased financial support and transparency within the transit agency. Sen. Mukherji is in favor of finding a dedicated revenue source for NJ Transit in order to address a projected budget shortfall and enhance services.

Looking Ahead

Public hearings on the fare hike proposal are scheduled to take place in March, with the bill having already passed a Senate committee unanimously. Its counterpart in the Assembly is yet to be scheduled for a hearing. This legislative action comes amidst the financial struggles of public transit systems across the nation, which have been worsened by a pandemic-era drop in ridership and the pressing need for more sustainable funding solutions for NJ Transit.