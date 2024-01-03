New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer

The 2024 congressional elections in New Jersey have captured the political spotlight, with the 7th District race potentially influencing the balance of control in the House of Representatives. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is facing Democratic challengers, with Sue Altman taking the lead in Democratic fundraising. Despite backing from national organizations for Kean, President Joe Biden’s potential sway in the district, having won it by nearly four points in 2020, presents an intriguing dynamic.

Senate Seat in Contention

Simultaneously, the U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs, with Tammy Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, receiving endorsements from numerous Democratic parties and chairs. Her primary adversary is U.S. Rep. Andy Kim. The state’s incumbent senator, Bob Menendez, is grappling with corruption charges and uncertainties regarding his re-election prospects.

Primaries and Challenges

In the 3rd District, both parties have primaries due to Kim’s Senate run, with Assembly members Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy vying for the Democratic nomination. The 8th District is also witnessing an interesting race, with Rep. Rob Menendez facing a primary challenge from Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Boundary Favoritism and Overall Delegation

Currently, New Jersey’s congressional district boundaries favor Democrats in seven districts and Republicans in two. The overall House delegation comprises nine Democrats and three Republicans, setting the stage for a captivating series of races in the upcoming election season.