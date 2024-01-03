en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer

The 2024 congressional elections in New Jersey have captured the political spotlight, with the 7th District race potentially influencing the balance of control in the House of Representatives. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is facing Democratic challengers, with Sue Altman taking the lead in Democratic fundraising. Despite backing from national organizations for Kean, President Joe Biden’s potential sway in the district, having won it by nearly four points in 2020, presents an intriguing dynamic.

Senate Seat in Contention

Simultaneously, the U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs, with Tammy Murphy, wife of Gov. Phil Murphy, receiving endorsements from numerous Democratic parties and chairs. Her primary adversary is U.S. Rep. Andy Kim. The state’s incumbent senator, Bob Menendez, is grappling with corruption charges and uncertainties regarding his re-election prospects.

Primaries and Challenges

In the 3rd District, both parties have primaries due to Kim’s Senate run, with Assembly members Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy vying for the Democratic nomination. The 8th District is also witnessing an interesting race, with Rep. Rob Menendez facing a primary challenge from Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla.

Boundary Favoritism and Overall Delegation

Currently, New Jersey’s congressional district boundaries favor Democrats in seven districts and Republicans in two. The overall House delegation comprises nine Democrats and three Republicans, setting the stage for a captivating series of races in the upcoming election season.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
5 mins ago
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
The concluding chapter in the election saga of the Democratic Republic of Congo saw two presidential contenders, Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege, retracting their intent to pursue legal challenges against the recent poll results. This decision came amidst a crescendo of allegations of election fraud by the opposition and a wave of calls for public
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
2024 Elections: A Global Battle Between Democracy and Autocracy
54 mins ago
2024 Elections: A Global Battle Between Democracy and Autocracy
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
56 mins ago
Decatur County Announces Election Deadlines for 2024
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
5 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
24 mins ago
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
The Changing Winds of UK Politics: Rising Discontent with Tories & Labour's Struggle
49 mins ago
The Changing Winds of UK Politics: Rising Discontent with Tories & Labour's Struggle
Latest Headlines
World News
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
27 seconds
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
47 seconds
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
1 min
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
1 min
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
1 min
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
2 mins
Doug Ducey Reflects on Tenure as Arizona Governor and Looks to Future in Reason Interview
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
2 mins
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
3 mins
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
3 mins
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
44 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app