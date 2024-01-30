Bangladesh Housing Minister Clashes with Journalists on Corruption Allegations and Media

The newly appointed Housing Minister of Bangladesh, Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, found himself in a heated exchange with journalists during his first press meet. The argument revolved around the background of media outlet owners and the accountability of journalists. Muktadir challenged the media representatives to investigate the proprietors of their respective companies before questioning him about alleged corruption within his ministry.

Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy for corruption, asserting his personal commitment to uphold this principle. He strongly denied any involvement in corrupt practices and assured that he would not tolerate such behavior within his ministry.

Conflict with Journalists

The argument escalated when Muktadir accused journalists of disseminating false information for personal gain or under the influence. He stated that he was open to scrutiny, provided there were legitimate grounds for criticism. Journalists defended their work, asserting that their professional conduct should not be judged based on the actions of their employers.

Muktadir particularly criticized The Daily Star's reporting on a communal attack in his constituency, accusing them of publishing misleading information about him. He declared his readiness to face any repercussions if the allegations against him could be proven, citing a previous incident where the newspaper had to publish his full rejoinder due to their inability to substantiate their claims. Muktadir maintained his innocence regarding the Nasirnagar attack incident, condemning any blame directed towards him as a fabrication.