New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission’s Silence on State Violations

The New Heritage Party has expressed its dismay and disappointment at the Human Rights Commission’s silence in the face of apparent and undeniable human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by some agents of the state. The party’s critique underscores a growing concern among certain sectors about the Commission’s perceived failure to address or condemn these alleged infractions.

The Arrest of Oscar Elias Biscet

The critique from the New Heritage Party coincides with the recent arrest of Oscar Elias Biscet, a contributor to Radio Marti, by Cuban authorities for his coverage of human rights. Biscet, renowned for his activism, has experienced imprisonment on multiple occasions in the past. His latest arrest aligns with the yearly meeting of the Emilia Project, a campaign he initiated to champion democracy and human rights in Cuba.

U.S. Agency for Global Media’s Response

The U.S. Agency for Global Media has denounced Biscet’s arrest as an attempt to stifle the pursuit of human rights in Cuba. However, the silence of the Human Rights Commission continues to raise eyebrows, especially given the seriousness of the alleged human rights abuses.

Questions Over Commission’s Silence

The New Heritage Party’s remarks bring to light questions about the Commission’s role and effectiveness in addressing human rights abuses. The party’s sentiment suggests a need for the Human Rights Commission to be more proactive and vocal in its stance against human rights violations by state agents, particularly in high-profile cases such as Biscet’s.