Elections

New Hampshire’s Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
New Hampshire’s Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden

The upcoming unsanctioned Democratic primary in New Hampshire on January 23, 2024, presents a unique challenge for President Joe Biden. With the sitting president not appearing on the ballot due to a scheduling change favoring South Carolina as the first primary state, the event promises to be an intriguing measure of Biden’s standing within his party.

Interpreting the Outcome

Opinions vary on how to gauge the potential outcomes. Some believe Biden would need at least 60% of the vote to ward off embarrassment, while others argue that any win, no matter the margin, should suffice. His challenger, Dean Phillips, on the other hand, might be content with securing between 30% to 40% of the vote. This strategy mirrors Eugene McCarthy’s 1968 campaign against then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, which subsequently led to Johnson withdrawing from the race.

The Significance of New Hampshire

This primary could prove pivotal for Phillips, who has invested heavily in his New Hampshire campaign. However, his future remains uncertain with South Carolina and Nevada primaries looming, where he is absent from the ballot. The stakes are likewise high for Biden. Historically, incumbent presidents, such as Barack Obama in 2012 and Bill Clinton in 1996, have garnered overwhelming support in primaries without serious challengers.

The Complex Landscape

With 21 candidates on the ballot, the primary’s complexity makes it a subject of acute interest for political insiders and strategists. The Biden campaign has yet to comment on the event. Still, his supporters emphasize that a win, irrespective of the margin, is critical.

In the grand scheme of the 2024 electoral landscape, New Hampshire’s unsanctioned Democratic primary promises to be a watershed moment. Its outcome could redefine the dynamics of the Democratic party and set the stage for an unpredictable election season.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

