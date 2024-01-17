New Hampshire Republicans Introduce Bill to Criminalize ESG Investing Activism

In a move that signals a growing tide of resistance against Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing strategies, Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire have tabled a bill that seeks to criminalize the employment of ESG criteria in the management of state funds. This legislative initiative, championed by Representative Mike Belcher, directly targets the state's treasury, pension fund, and executive branch agencies that strategically invest while considering ESG factors.

The Law and its Penalties

The proposed legislation is unambiguous in its objectives. It dictates that any 'knowingly' violations of this prohibition would amount to a felony. The penalties for such transgressions are notably severe, with potential sentences ranging from a minimum of one year to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment. Such a legislative move is unprecedented but echoes a broader national sentiment questioning the role and relevance of ESG in public investments.

ESG Investing: A Threat or a Tool?

The debate around ESG investing is complex and multifaceted. Advocates argue that it offers a holistic approach to investing by considering non-financial factors, thus promoting environmentally and socially responsible businesses. Detractors, on the other hand, contend that prioritizing ESG factors over financial returns could potentially undermine capitalism and free markets. This dichotomy is at the heart of the current legislative push in New Hampshire.

Wider Implications and Future Outlook

The New Hampshire bill is part of a larger national conversation about ESG investing and its implications for managing taxpayer-funded assets. Similar debates have unfolded in Virginia, where Senate Democrats recently defeated Republican efforts to repeal an electric vehicle mandate aimed at reducing carbon pollution. This mandate, which Republicans argue is unattainable and unfairly burdens low-income and middle-class families, requires all new cars to be 100% zero-emission by 2035. While the repeal bills remain alive in the House of Delegates, they are likely to meet the same fate as those in the Senate. This highlights the ongoing tension and division over the role of ESG criteria in public policy and investment.