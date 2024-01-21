New Hampshire Primary: Trump Aims to Bolster Lead in 2024 GOP Presidential Race

New Hampshire is bracing itself for the first primary of the 2024 presidential cycle. The spotlight is on former President Donald Trump, who aims to fortify his lead in the Republican nomination race. Fresh from an emphatic win in the Iowa caucuses, Trump, along with his supporters, is banking on a robust performance in New Hampshire to eclipse the campaigns of his prime competitors - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Competitive Atmosphere

Polls suggest an intriguing scenario, indicating New Hampshire as Haley's best shot at victory. Meanwhile, DeSantis, who trails in third place, is setting his sights on South Carolina. Political pundits, however, opine that despite the outcomes in New Hampshire, the task for either DeSantis or Haley to overtake Trump's lead remains arduous.

Voting Logistics

The New Hampshire primary will see 309 voting locations, managed by over 6,000 election workers. The Republican ballot features 24 candidates, while the Democratic one lists 21, intriguingly with President Biden not among them. Secretary of State David M. Scanlan has released data indicating the existence of 267,768 registered Republicans, 261,254 registered Democrats, and 344,335 undeclared voters. The total count of registered voters in New Hampshire stands at 873,357.

Anticipated Turnout

The expected turnout is 322,000 for Republicans and 88,000 for Democrats. The polling hours vary, with a mandate to open no later than 11 a.m. and close no earlier than 7 p.m. Trump's advantage is particularly potent among registered Republicans, a factor that could prove pivotal in this and subsequent primaries. High-profile Trump advocates, including House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik and Senator Ted Cruz, have urged other candidates to step aside and rally behind Trump to consolidate the party.