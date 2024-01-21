New Hampshire Primary 2024: Trump, Haley, and DeSantis in the Spotlight

As the clock ticks down to the pivotal New Hampshire primary, the 2024 presidential election cycle is in full swing. Amid the political buzz, former President Donald Trump, fresh off a victory in the Iowa caucuses, is anticipated to carry his momentum into New Hampshire. His performance in the 'Granite State' could cement his lead in the race for the Republican nomination.

Trump's Challengers: Haley and DeSantis

Trump's closest challengers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, find themselves navigating a steep uphill battle. The latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll reveals Trump in the lead with 55%, Haley at 36%, and DeSantis trailing at 6%. Despite the stark contrast in figures, the race is far from over. The primary offers Haley her best shot at a win, while DeSantis, currently in third place, is targeting South Carolina for a stronger showing.

Primary Logistics and Voter Sentiment

With 309 voting locations, over 6,000 election workers, and a plethora of candidates—24 from the GOP and 21 Democrats excluding President Biden—New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan has released key figures ahead of the primary. The state expects a turnout of 322,000 Republicans and 88,000 Democrats from a total of 873,357 registered voters. Voting hours can vary, with the law dictating that polling stations open no later than 11 a.m. and close no earlier than 7 p.m.

Trump's Dominance and Calls for Unity

Trump's dominance is especially pronounced among registered Republicans, though Haley reportedly has a lead among independents. As the primary nears, calls for unity have surged. Some of Trump's supporters, including House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, and several others from Congress and the conservative media, are urging other candidates to concede and rally behind Trump. The overarching message is clear: unity is paramount, and a divided party could jeopardize the GOP's chances in the presidential race.