en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

New Hampshire Primaries 2024: A Potential Game-Changer in the Presidential Race

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:18 am EST
New Hampshire Primaries 2024: A Potential Game-Changer in the Presidential Race

In a turn of events that may transform the narrative of the 2024 presidential race, the New Hampshire primary is poised to be a potential game-changer. The usual expectation of a simple rematch between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden is being challenged by new dynamics, with New Hampshire’s reputation for unpredictability once again coming to the fore.

The Republican Race: Haley vs. Trump

Despite leading in the polls, Trump is facing a narrowing lead as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley gains increasing traction amongst voters. Bolstered by high-profile endorsements, including from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Haley’s campaign is strategically courting hesitant Trump supporters, ‘never Trump’ voters, and a significant proportion of the state’s independent voters. A super PAC supporting Haley is running targeted social media campaigns, aiming to mobilize approximately 300,000 Republican-leaning independents who typically abstain from participating in primaries.

The Democratic Side: An Absent Biden

On the Democratic front, Biden’s absence from the New Hampshire ballot due to a conflict between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and state election laws has spurred an innovative response from local Democratic leaders. A write-in campaign has been initiated, aiming to prevent a potentially embarrassing defeat for Biden. A recent poll conducted by Saint Anselm College revealed that 50% of Democrats plan to write in Biden’s name, indicating the campaign’s potential for success despite the President’s physical absence from the ballot.

A Shakeup in the 2024 Primaries

The unfolding events in New Hampshire could be indicative of the broader unpredictability that characterizes the 2024 primaries. The potential for surprising outcomes in this New England state could significantly impact the course of the presidential race and may well dictate the political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

OCiDA Claims Pivotal Role in UPND's Victory in Zambia's 2021 Elections

By Waqas Arain

Ondo State 2024: Aiyedatiwa's Consultations Spark Election Speculations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Youth Party Embraces E-voting for Primaries, Promotes Inclusivity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. John Kumah to Run Unopposed in NPP Parliamentary Primaries

By Ebenezer Mensah

Pro-Iran Shiite Parties Triumph in Iraq's Decade-First Provincial Elec ...
@Elections · 52 mins
Pro-Iran Shiite Parties Triumph in Iraq's Decade-First Provincial Elec ...
heart comment 0
2024 Political Landscape: Predictions and Analysis at the Media Round Table

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 Political Landscape: Predictions and Analysis at the Media Round Table
Former President Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Election Ballot

By Salman Khan

Former President Trump Disqualified from Maine’s 2024 Election Ballot
U.S. Election Heats Up: The Potential Role of a Kingmaker

By Mazhar Abbas

U.S. Election Heats Up: The Potential Role of a Kingmaker
Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Victory for Australia in Boxing Day Test Match against Pakistan
1 min
Historic Victory for Australia in Boxing Day Test Match against Pakistan
Brazil's Concern Over Trump's Potential Re-election: A Glimpse into Diplomatic Uncertainty
2 mins
Brazil's Concern Over Trump's Potential Re-election: A Glimpse into Diplomatic Uncertainty
2023: A Year of Unrest and Challenges for France
2 mins
2023: A Year of Unrest and Challenges for France
Expert Strategies to Enhance Relationships: A Comprehensive Guide
2 mins
Expert Strategies to Enhance Relationships: A Comprehensive Guide
Brighton Defeat Spurs: Mixed Reactions Towards Postecoglou's Tactics
3 mins
Brighton Defeat Spurs: Mixed Reactions Towards Postecoglou's Tactics
Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review
4 mins
Jack Luke’s Top Cycling Products of 2023: A Year in Review
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure
4 mins
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine
5 mins
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine
Margaret Thatcher's 'Utterly Shattered' Reaction to 'Spycatcher' Revealed in Newly Released Documents
5 mins
Margaret Thatcher's 'Utterly Shattered' Reaction to 'Spycatcher' Revealed in Newly Released Documents
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
22 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
4 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
World's Population Surpasses 8 Billion on New Year's Day 2024
6 hours
World's Population Surpasses 8 Billion on New Year's Day 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
7 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
7 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app