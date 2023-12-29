New Hampshire Primaries 2024: A Potential Game-Changer in the Presidential Race

In a turn of events that may transform the narrative of the 2024 presidential race, the New Hampshire primary is poised to be a potential game-changer. The usual expectation of a simple rematch between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden is being challenged by new dynamics, with New Hampshire’s reputation for unpredictability once again coming to the fore.

The Republican Race: Haley vs. Trump

Despite leading in the polls, Trump is facing a narrowing lead as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley gains increasing traction amongst voters. Bolstered by high-profile endorsements, including from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Haley’s campaign is strategically courting hesitant Trump supporters, ‘never Trump’ voters, and a significant proportion of the state’s independent voters. A super PAC supporting Haley is running targeted social media campaigns, aiming to mobilize approximately 300,000 Republican-leaning independents who typically abstain from participating in primaries.

The Democratic Side: An Absent Biden

On the Democratic front, Biden’s absence from the New Hampshire ballot due to a conflict between the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and state election laws has spurred an innovative response from local Democratic leaders. A write-in campaign has been initiated, aiming to prevent a potentially embarrassing defeat for Biden. A recent poll conducted by Saint Anselm College revealed that 50% of Democrats plan to write in Biden’s name, indicating the campaign’s potential for success despite the President’s physical absence from the ballot.

A Shakeup in the 2024 Primaries

The unfolding events in New Hampshire could be indicative of the broader unpredictability that characterizes the 2024 primaries. The potential for surprising outcomes in this New England state could significantly impact the course of the presidential race and may well dictate the political landscape leading up to the 2024 elections.