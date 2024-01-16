New Hampshire Prepares for Write-In Votes as Biden Campaign Adjusts Expectations

As New Hampshire braces for its upcoming primary, state officials led by Secretary of State David Scanlan and Attorney General John Formella have issued guidelines on how to handle the reporting of election results, with a particular focus on the anticipated high number of write-in votes for incumbent President Joe Biden on the Democratic ballot.

Guidance on Election Result Reporting

The officials underscored that if the tallying of write-in votes leads to delays, local authorities could opt to release the Republican results first, given that the numbers have undergone thorough reconciliation. This advisory comes as part of a comprehensive six-page memo where Scanlan and Formella elucidated on various aspects of election laws.

Key points included the absolute prohibition of electioneering within polling places and the meticulous handling of affidavit ballots. They further clarified the implications of a new law stating that all newly registered voters must substantiate their residency within a 10-day period post-voting, failure of which would result in their votes being invalidated.

Nomination Papers for Third-Party Candidates

Additionally, the memo provided explicit guidance on the process of collecting nomination papers for third-party candidates at polling venues. This is a crucial measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process and to accommodate the diverse political perspectives of New Hampshire's electorate.

Simultaneously, a memo from Biden's write-in campaign attempted to temper expectations for the primary. The memo candidly acknowledged the inherent challenges of write-in campaigns, suggesting that Biden's actual support might not be accurately reflected in the primary results.

The memo also drew parallels with historical instances like Senator Lisa Murkowski's write-in victory in 2010, where she triumphed with a respectable 39% of the vote. This allusion serves as a reminder that while write-in campaigns may be difficult, they are not insurmountable, particularly for a sitting president.