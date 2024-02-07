New Hampshire House Votes to Amend State Constitution, Outlawing Slavery Without Exceptions

On a landmark day in New Hampshire's legislative history, the state's House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of CACR 13. This bill aims to carve a new path in legal precedents by amending the state's constitution to explicitly outlaw slavery, and notably, without any exceptions. The bill's passage in the House, marked by a 366-5 vote, confirms the legislators' unified stand against the historical loopholes in the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The Amendment: A New Era of Justice

The 13th Amendment, as it stands, prohibits slavery in the United States except as a punishment for a crime. This exception has left room for interpretations that have often resulted in incarcerated individuals being subjected to conditions akin to involuntary servitude. CACR 13, however, positions New Hampshire on a path to ensuring that incarcerated individuals maintain the same rights regarding work as non-incarcerated individuals, thereby challenging the status quo.

Voices from the House

Representative Amanda Bouldin, the lead sponsor of the bill, placed the spotlight on the importance of state-level protections. She argued that these protections are imperative considering the potential volatility of federal protections. The bill's journey has been met with significant backing, receiving unanimous support in committee and a letter of approval from the N.H. Department of Corrections Commissioner, Helen Hanks.

Debating the Alternatives

An alternative amendment that would have mirrored the 13th Amendment's language was put forth by Representative J.D. Bernardy. Bernardy expressed concerns over potential misinterpretations of the bill. However, his proposal was met with opposition, most notably from Representative Jonah Wheeler, who argued vehemently that no exceptions for slavery should exist, period.

The Road Ahead

For the amendment to be ratified, it must now pass through the gauntlet of the N.H. Senate, securing a three-fifth majority. Following this, a two-third majority from voters is required. This journey is not without precedent. In the recent past, similar constitutional amendments have been greenlit by voters in Alabama, Tennessee, Vermont, and Oregon in 2022, with initiatives currently underway in other states such as Nevada and California.