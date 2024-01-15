en English
Politics

New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
The New Hampshire House of Representatives has passed a landmark legislation, House Bill 314, addressing the pressing issue of personal privacy in the digital age. This bill, which was initially introduced on January 5, 2023, and after a series of amendments, gained approval on January 4, 2024. The legislation underscores the fundamental right of individuals to expect privacy for their personal information, encompassing both content and usage data, when it is in the custody of third-party service providers.

Constricting Unauthorised Disclosures

Under the new law, such third-party service providers are prohibited from disclosing personal information to anyone without proper authorization, save for specific conditions. One such condition includes obtaining consent from the individual, a process that must be conducted in compliance with a set procedure detailed in the bill. This move seeks to prevent unauthorized access and exploitation of private data by unscrupulous entities.

Striking Balance: Privacy Rights and Legal Requirements

The bill also meticulously outlines the circumstances under which third-party providers can disclose personal information to government entities. This nuanced approach ensures a delicate balance between individual privacy rights and legal requirements, thereby avoiding potential misuse of power while safeguarding necessary law enforcement activities.

Implications of the New Legislation

In a similar vein, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken robust action to protect personal privacy. In an unprecedented move, the FTC banned a data broker from selling people’s location data, echoing growing concerns about the invasive roles data brokers have been playing. This ban, which follows the Supreme Court’s elimination of the legal right to abortion in 2022, is likely to galvanize further calls for stringent legislative action against data brokers.

Furthermore, the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) is set to take effect from January 1, 2024. The Act, which mandates companies to report information about their beneficial owners to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), is expected to impact approximately 32.6 million small and medium-sized businesses in unregulated industries during its first year. Non-compliance with the Act’s reporting obligations could result in civil penalties and fines, emphasizing the need for businesses to prepare for compliance.

Politics United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media.

