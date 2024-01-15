New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age

The New Hampshire House of Representatives has passed a landmark legislation, House Bill 314, addressing the pressing issue of personal privacy in the digital age. This bill, which was initially introduced on January 5, 2023, and after a series of amendments, gained approval on January 4, 2024. The legislation underscores the fundamental right of individuals to expect privacy for their personal information, encompassing both content and usage data, when it is in the custody of third-party service providers.

Constricting Unauthorised Disclosures

Under the new law, such third-party service providers are prohibited from disclosing personal information to anyone without proper authorization, save for specific conditions. One such condition includes obtaining consent from the individual, a process that must be conducted in compliance with a set procedure detailed in the bill. This move seeks to prevent unauthorized access and exploitation of private data by unscrupulous entities.

Striking Balance: Privacy Rights and Legal Requirements

The bill also meticulously outlines the circumstances under which third-party providers can disclose personal information to government entities. This nuanced approach ensures a delicate balance between individual privacy rights and legal requirements, thereby avoiding potential misuse of power while safeguarding necessary law enforcement activities.

Implications of the New Legislation

