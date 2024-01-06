New Hampshire House Approves HB 619: Bans Gender-Affirming Procedures for Minors, Limits Out-of-State Referrals

The New Hampshire House of Representatives has passed a pivotal bill, HB 619, that seeks to ban gender-affirming procedures for minors. The bill’s progression marks a significant legislative step that moves it closer to the New Hampshire state Senate for further consideration and possible enactment into law. The passage of this bill by a narrow margin of 199-175 vote has sparked heated debates and is expected to continue to be a contentious issue in the foreseeable future.

Provisions of the Bill

HB 619 is designed to prevent medical providers in New Hampshire from performing gender-affirming treatments on individuals under the age of 18. The legislation goes further to include provisions that would restrict the state’s medical providers from referring patients to providers in other states for these procedures. The bill initially sought to ban all gender-affirming medical care for minors but was later amended to focus solely on genital procedures.

Political Dynamics and Expectations

Interestingly, twelve Democrats joined all but two Republicans in supporting the bill, highlighting the political dynamics surrounding this controversial legislative action. The bill now moves to the Republican-controlled state Senate where it is expected to pass. Governor Chris Sununu’s stance on the legislation remains uncertain, adding another layer to the unfolding political saga.

Implications for Transgender Minors and Medical Providers

If enacted, HB 619 would have substantial implications for transgender minors in New Hampshire seeking gender-affirming care, as well as for the medical providers working in this area. New Hampshire could become the twenty-first state to ban genital surgeries on transgender youth. Furthermore, the bill’s passage is part of a larger surge of anti-trans legislative activity witnessed across the nation, with 125 transphobic bills submitted this year alone.