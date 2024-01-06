en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

New Hampshire House Approves HB 619: Bans Gender-Affirming Procedures for Minors, Limits Out-of-State Referrals

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
New Hampshire House Approves HB 619: Bans Gender-Affirming Procedures for Minors, Limits Out-of-State Referrals

The New Hampshire House of Representatives has passed a pivotal bill, HB 619, that seeks to ban gender-affirming procedures for minors. The bill’s progression marks a significant legislative step that moves it closer to the New Hampshire state Senate for further consideration and possible enactment into law. The passage of this bill by a narrow margin of 199-175 vote has sparked heated debates and is expected to continue to be a contentious issue in the foreseeable future.

Provisions of the Bill

HB 619 is designed to prevent medical providers in New Hampshire from performing gender-affirming treatments on individuals under the age of 18. The legislation goes further to include provisions that would restrict the state’s medical providers from referring patients to providers in other states for these procedures. The bill initially sought to ban all gender-affirming medical care for minors but was later amended to focus solely on genital procedures.

Political Dynamics and Expectations

Interestingly, twelve Democrats joined all but two Republicans in supporting the bill, highlighting the political dynamics surrounding this controversial legislative action. The bill now moves to the Republican-controlled state Senate where it is expected to pass. Governor Chris Sununu’s stance on the legislation remains uncertain, adding another layer to the unfolding political saga.

Implications for Transgender Minors and Medical Providers

If enacted, HB 619 would have substantial implications for transgender minors in New Hampshire seeking gender-affirming care, as well as for the medical providers working in this area. New Hampshire could become the twenty-first state to ban genital surgeries on transgender youth. Furthermore, the bill’s passage is part of a larger surge of anti-trans legislative activity witnessed across the nation, with 125 transphobic bills submitted this year alone.

0
Health Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
In the heart of British Columbia, former employment counsellor, Art Harrison, is breaking the silence on his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. As January marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Art unveils his narrative, challenging stigmas associated with dementia. Unveiling the Unexpected Diagnosis Art’s journey into the realm of IT was interrupted when he struggled with an online
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
18 mins ago
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
24 mins ago
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
4 mins ago
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
5 mins ago
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
13 mins ago
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
26 seconds
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
3 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
3 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
4 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
5 mins
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
5 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
13 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
13 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
13 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
41 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app