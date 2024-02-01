New Hampshire House Approves Controversial Public Records Bill

In a move drawing both support and criticism, the New Hampshire House has approved a bill permitting municipalities to levy a $25 per hour charge for public records requests requiring over 10 hours to accommodate. The decision was a tight 193-179 vote, with representatives across both the Republican and Democratic parties divided.

Backing the Bill

Supporters of the bill, which includes city and town officials as well as the New Hampshire Attorney General's office, contend that it offers a fair deterrent against frivolous or burdensome requests. This camp asserts that the bill will strike a delicate equilibrium, ensuring that the majority of public records requests remain affordable while discouraging overly broad or bad-faith inquiries.

Opposition Arises

Yet organizations like the ACLU, Americans for Prosperity, and the New Hampshire Press Association are voicing their disapproval. These opponents maintain that the bill contradicts New Hampshire's longstanding tradition and constitutional stipulation for open and accessible government. They argue it could serve as a tool to obstruct the public from gaining access to crucial information about government abuse, regulation, law enforcement, and taxation.

Next Steps for House Bill 1002

The bill, now known as House Bill 1002, has been propelled to the New Hampshire Senate for further deliberation. Detractors of the bill argue that it could potentially create a perverse incentive for government officials to delay satisfying requests, and could disproportionately impact citizens on the lower end of the income scale. This concern is particularly significant as it could potentially hinder journalism and the public's ability to monitor government actions.