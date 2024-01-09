en English
Elections

New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash

The Granite State is in the throes of a conflict with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), a skirmish sparked by New Hampshire’s age-old tradition of hosting the nation’s first presidential primary. The State’s Republican Attorney General, John Formella, has fired back by issuing a cease and desist letter to the DNC. His accusations are grave: The DNC’s claims, which label New Hampshire’s primary as ‘meaningless,’ are false, deceptive, and could potentially violate voter suppression laws.

DNC’s Proposed Calendar Shift: A Threat to Tradition

The DNC has taken steps to rearrange the presidential nominating calendar. They propose that South Carolina should lead the charge, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada. This proposal is a direct challenge to New Hampshire’s nearly 50-year-old law mandating the state to hold the first primary. The DNC argues that a new calendar would foster diversity within the electorate. However, New Hampshire has stood its ground, scheduling its 2024 primary for January 23, a move that could lead to sanctions, including the potential loss of delegates.

New Hampshire Democrats: A Write-in Campaign in Response

In a bid to counteract the DNC’s actions, state Democrats have launched a write-in campaign. With their sights set on supporting President Biden’s re-election, they aim to ensure a significant voter turnout. This move reflects the deep-seated tension between local Democrats and the national party.

The Broader Implications: A Deeper Debate Unearthed

The DNC’s stance has brought to the fore a longstanding debate about the representativeness of early primary states. States like Iowa and New Hampshire have come under fire for their predominantly White populations and lack of major urban centers. Critics argue that these states are not representative of the broader electorate. The current tussle between the DNC and New Hampshire is a manifestation of this larger debate, with the Granite State fiercely defending its traditional role in the presidential nominating process.

Elections Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

