New Grants Boost Economic Revival in Southwest Virginia's Abandoned Mines

Richmond, VA, witnesses a significant move towards economic revitalization and job creation in Southwest Virginia as Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith unveil a new round of funding through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program. Spearheaded by the Virginia Department of Energy, this initiative aims to transform former mining sites into hubs of economic activity, environmental renewal, and community development.

Advertisment

Economic Revival through AMLER

The AMLER program, receiving its seventh round of funding, opens its doors for innovative proposals that promise to leverage the untapped potential of abandoned mine lands. With a clear focus on job creation, this initiative has already supported over 400 jobs since its inception in 2017. Governor Youngkin emphasizes the program's direct impact on job creation, expressing enthusiasm for the groundbreaking ideas this new funding round will usher in. Congressman Griffith, a staunch advocate for federal funding of the program, highlights AMLER's role in fostering economic growth, job creation, and environmental restoration in Southwest Virginia's coalfields.

Application Process and Project Potential

Advertisment

Virginia Energy is now accepting Letters of Intent, with a deadline set for April 11, 2024, followed by the final submission of applications by May 23, 2024. Interested parties can find application details on Virginia Energy's website. Projects poised for approval are those that demonstrate a high potential for economic development in the region, focusing on lands impacted by coal mining before 1977. The selection process, guided by Virginia Energy and subject to final approval by the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement (OSMRE), prioritizes projects that offer tangible benefits in terms of economic drivers, public safety improvements, and environmental gains.

AMLER's Ongoing Impact and Future Prospects

Since receiving its initial funding in 2017, AMLER has been a beacon of hope for Southwest Virginia's coalfield region, making previously unavailable land accessible for development. The program has received accolades for its multifaceted impact, including driving economic growth, enhancing public safety, and fostering environmental improvements. Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick and Virginia Energy Director Glenn Davis commend the program's success in turning visionary ideas into dynamic, impactful projects. As AMLER continues to receive annual funding, its role in shaping the future of Southwest Virginia's economic landscape remains pivotal, with a growing inventory of project sites signaling ongoing opportunities for redevelopment and renewal.