New GOP FTC Commissioner Holyoak to Appoint Jordan Staffer Amidst Agency Tensions

Melissa Holyoak, recently sworn in as a Republican commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has stirred the pot by planning to hire Doug Geho, a key figure in Rep. Jim Jordan's critical oversight of FTC Chair Lina Khan and agency staff. Geho, currently serving as the chief antitrust counsel for the House Judiciary Committee under Jordan, is expected to take on the role of attorney adviser on consumer protection issues at the FTC. This move marks a significant development in the ongoing clash between Republican commissioners and the FTC's career staff, highlighting the politicization of antitrust and consumer protection enforcement.

Advertisment

Background and Controversy

The decision to hire Geho comes at a time of heightened scrutiny and public conflict between Rep. Jim Jordan and FTC Chair Lina Khan. Jordan's aggressive oversight efforts, which Geho has been central to, have focused on allegations of mismanagement and abuse of resources within the FTC, particularly targeting Khan and her team. This has not only led to a series of public disputes but also to multiple House oversight probes into the commission's practices and leadership.

Implications for the FTC

Advertisment

The appointment of Geho is seen as a clear signal of Holyoak's stance within the commission and is expected to intensify the existing tensions between the FTC's Republican and Democratic factions. With Geho's background in antitrust issues and his involvement in critiquing the FTC's current leadership, his role within the commission may influence its approach to consumer protection and antitrust enforcement, potentially leading to a shift in policy direction.

Broader Impact on Antitrust and Consumer Protection

This development raises questions about the future of antitrust and consumer protection policy in the United States, particularly as it pertains to the tech industry, which has been a focal point of the FTC's efforts under Khan's leadership. The hiring of Geho could herald a change in how the FTC addresses issues of market dominance and consumer rights, reflecting broader political debates over the role of government in regulating big tech.

As this situation unfolds, stakeholders from across the political and business spectrum will be watching closely to see how these internal dynamics within the FTC will influence its ability to function effectively and pursue its mandate of protecting American consumers and ensuring fair competition.