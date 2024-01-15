New Glasgow Community Protests Proposed Care Facility Site Over Green Space Concerns

Residents of a historically Black community in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, have voiced their opposition to the proposed construction of a 144-bed long-term care facility on a piece of land on Brother Street, which is central to their community. Over 50 people attended an emergency community meeting expressing their concerns over the potential loss of a cherished green space used for recreational activities.

Advertisment

Community's Concerns

While the community members recognize the need for such a facility, they believe that alternative sites should be considered. They fear losing a significant part of their communal green space, which serves as a recreational area for their families and children. Their concerns are set to be aired at a town council meeting, where Mayor Nancy Dicks has promised to hear them out.

Mayor's Response

Advertisment

Mayor Dicks clarified that the planned development would mostly occupy a treed area and wouldn't affect the existing community facilities, such as the soccer field. She explained that the site was selected after evaluating seven potential locations. Despite this standard procedure, it has sparked a controversy that was unexpected.

Looking Ahead

The mayor did not dismiss the possibility of revisiting other site options. The town has scheduled another public consultation later in the month to address the concerns of the community. Construction plans are still set for this summer, with an aim for completion in November 2027, but the final decision on the site remains yet to be determined.