France

New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
In the wake of Elisabeth Borne’s resignation, the French Presidency has announced the establishment of a new government led by the recently appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.

The reconfiguration of the Cabinet has seen European Parliament member, Stephane Sejourne, take over the reins as France’s new Foreign Minister, succeeding Catherine Colonna who held the position since 2022.

The regrouping of ministers has retained several familiar faces like Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Gerald Darmanin (Interior), Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice), and Sebastien Lecornu (Defense).

However, significant changes have also been made, with Prisca Thevenot replacing Olivier Veran as the Government Spokesperson.

The reshuffle has also introduced Catherine Vautrin as the head of the newly amalgamated Labor and Health Ministry, taking over from Agnes Firmin-Le Bodo. The Culture Ministry will now be led by Rachida Dati.

France Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

