New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle

In the wake of Elisabeth Borne’s resignation, the French Presidency has announced the establishment of a new government led by the recently appointed Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal.

The reconfiguration of the Cabinet has seen European Parliament member, Stephane Sejourne, take over the reins as France’s new Foreign Minister, succeeding Catherine Colonna who held the position since 2022.

The regrouping of ministers has retained several familiar faces like Bruno Le Maire (Economy), Gerald Darmanin (Interior), Eric Dupond-Moretti (Justice), and Sebastien Lecornu (Defense).

However, significant changes have also been made, with Prisca Thevenot replacing Olivier Veran as the Government Spokesperson.

The reshuffle has also introduced Catherine Vautrin as the head of the newly amalgamated Labor and Health Ministry, taking over from Agnes Firmin-Le Bodo. The Culture Ministry will now be led by Rachida Dati.