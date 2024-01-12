en English
France

New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
France’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this upcoming weekend. This diplomatic engagement is intended to reaffirm France’s ongoing support for Ukraine amidst the continuing conflict in the region.

Continuation of Diplomatic Engagements

Sejourne assumed his new role following a government reshuffle, succeeding Catherine Colonna. The change in France’s political landscape led to Sejourne taking Colonna’s place in the planned visit to Ukraine. Initially, President Zelensky was expected to meet with Colonna, who was to start her trip in Warsaw before the changes in the French government occurred.

Reaffirming France’s Support for Ukraine

The announcement of Sejourne’s visit to Kyiv came from his office on Friday. It signifies a continuation of diplomatic engagements between France and Ukraine. Sejourne has pledged to maintain strong support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, a conflict that has now extended into its second year.

Stepping into a New Role

Sejourne’s upcoming meeting with President Zelensky marks one of his first significant diplomatic initiatives since stepping into the role of Foreign Minister. His visit to Kyiv underscores his commitment to maintain France’s supportive stance towards Ukraine, a commitment that is of utmost relevance given the ongoing tensions in the region.

France Politics Ukraine
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

