New Finance Director at UK Space Agency to Manage £1.8 Billion Portfolio

In the world of government finance, a pivotal role has emerged at the UK Space Agency (UKSA). Managing a portfolio worth over 1.8 billion pounds over three years, the new Finance Director will be tasked with providing financial leadership, strategic planning, and risk mitigation. But who is the person behind this crucial position?

The New Face of Finance at UKSA

With a strong background in finance and a proven track record in the public sector, the successful candidate will be responsible for supporting the delivery of UKSA's role and priorities. This includes ensuring value for money, advising on investments, financial planning and strategy, and financial reporting. Additionally, the Finance Director will play a key role in compliance with government regulations and strengthening financial capability across the organization.

Embracing Innovation and Technology

Catherine (Cat) Little, second permanent secretary to the UK Treasury and head of the Government Finance Function, emphasizes the importance of embracing innovation and technology in public services. During the tumultuous period following Liz Truss's mini-budget and amidst inflation's impact on spending commitments, Little has been driving efficiency and productivity plans. She believes that decision-makers must be representative of the populations they serve and that promoting gender balance in decision-making roles is essential.

A Focus on Strengthening Financial Capability

The new Finance Director at UKSA will play a crucial role in supporting the development of the Government Finance Function. This includes strengthening financial capability across the agency, which is vital for delivering effective financial management and strategic planning. The Finance Director will lead a team responsible for providing financial advice and guidance, ensuring compliance with government standards, and driving continuous improvement in financial management practices.

As the second permanent secretary to the UK Treasury and head of the Government Finance Function, Catherine Little has a wealth of experience in managing complex financial situations. Her focus on driving efficiency, productivity, and innovation in public services will undoubtedly inspire the new Finance Director at UKSA. In these challenging times, the importance of strong financial leadership cannot be overstated. The successful candidate will play a vital role in shaping the future of the UK Space Agency and the broader Government Finance Function.

