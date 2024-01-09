en English
Politics

New Film ‘Shirley’ Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm’s Historic Presidential Campaign

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
New Film ‘Shirley’ Shines the Spotlight on Shirley Chisholm’s Historic Presidential Campaign

A wave of anticipation has swept across cinema enthusiasts and history aficionados with the release of the teaser for the new film ‘Shirley’. The movie is set to recount the life and political career of Shirley Chisholm, a trailblazing figure in American history who broke barriers and shattered glass ceilings as the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for the presidency.

A Groundbreaking Story

‘Shirley’ will focus on Chisholm’s groundbreaking presidential campaign. Representing New York’s 12th congressional district from 1968 to 1983, Chisholm was a force to be reckoned with. Her bid for the presidency during the 1972 election marked an unprecedented moment in American history, inspiring millions and laying the groundwork for future generations of political leaders.

Star-Studded Ensemble

The teaser for ‘Shirley’ features acclaimed actress Regina King stepping into the role of Chisholm. Known for her powerful performances and her ability to bring complex characters to life, King’s portrayal of Chisholm promises to be a tour de force. Beyond her on-screen role, King also takes on a role behind the scenes alongside her sister Reina King, both serving as producers for the film.

Behind the Lens

The project is helmed by John Ridley, known for his work on ’12 Years a Slave.’ Ridley, who serves as both the writer and director of ‘Shirley’, brings his unique narrative style and attention to detail to the project. With Ridley’s expertise and King’s acting prowess, ‘Shirley’ is set to be a cinematic exploration of Chisholm’s inspiring and pioneering efforts in politics.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

