New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory

In a move to enhance viewer discretion and content regulation, Vietnam has enforced new rules concerning the distribution of films online, effective from January 1, 2024. Pursuant to Decree No. 131/2022/ND-CP (Decree 131) and Circular No. 05/2023/TT-BVHTTDL (Circular 05), all films distributed on the internet must display clear ratings and warnings to viewers. This move follows a one-year grace period given to film distributors to adapt to the new requirements since the implementation of Decree 131 on January 1, 2023.

Self-rating or Ministry Approval: The New Normal

Film distributors are now faced with two options: either self-rate their films or seek ratings from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MOCST). However, to self-rate, distributors must obtain recognition from MOCST, a process that could take up to three months. The film ratings must be prominently displayed in the film’s introduction and persistently on the screen throughout its distribution.

Warnings: Mandatory Inclusions

Besides ratings, warnings are another mandatory inclusion in films. These warnings, relayed through words or sound, must be displayed shortly after the film begins, with a maximum of three displays for films exceeding 20 minutes in duration.

Compliance or Face the Consequences

Complying with these regulations also entails notifying the MOCST of the list of films and the results of ratings before distribution through the ‘Data System on Rating of Films in Cyberspace’ managed by the Vietnam Cinema Department (VCD). The VCD is in the process of developing an application for managing film releases online, which underwent testing in late December 2023. Non-compliance with these regulations may result in hefty penalties, with fines ranging from VND 80 million to VND 100 million.