New Era for Local Enterprise: West Northamptonshire Council to Inherit SEMLEP's Functions

A new chapter for local enterprise begins in West Northamptonshire, as the council prepares to inherit continuing functions from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) starting April 2024. Following the government's decision to end core funding for Local Enterprise Partnerships by March 31, 2024, the Central Area Growth Board, consisting of leaders from six local authorities, will provide initial governance.

A Seamless Transition and a Stable Future

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has expressed its commitment to a smooth transition of SEMLEP's functions, ensuring that businesses and individuals in the South East Midlands continue to receive support. Among the functions to be transferred are strategic regional economic planning and the Growth Hub, a government-backed business support service.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, has reassured the community regarding the upcoming changes. "We are dedicated to building upon SEMLEP's work and fostering a thriving business environment in the region."

Collaboration and Representation

To ensure a strong representation of the local business community, a Business Board will be established, working alongside the Central Area Growth Board. This collaboration aims to maintain the momentum of SEMLEP's initiatives and create an even more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The integration of SEMLEP's functions into WNC is expected to bring numerous benefits to the area, including enhanced access to resources and a more cohesive approach to economic development.

A Landmark Decision for the Region

The government's decision to transfer SEMLEP's functions to WNC has been welcomed by council leaders, who view it as an opportunity to strengthen the local economy. The move is also expected to have a positive impact on the region's cultural and sporting events, such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which will remain the race's home for another 10 years.

As final preparations are underway to transfer staff and functions to WNC, discussions are scheduled at a Cabinet meeting on February 13, 2024. The council is optimistic about the future and looks forward to continuing the important work initiated by SEMLEP.

In summary, West Northamptonshire Council will take on the continuing functions of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership from April 2024, following the government's decision to end core funding for Local Enterprise Partnerships. With the support of the Central Area Growth Board and a Business Board representing the local business community, the council is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.