New Deputy Governors in Siem Reap Province Aim for Efficient and Sustainable Development

In a significant move towards enhancing governance and administration, Siem Reap Province in Cambodia has welcomed three new deputy governors. The appointments, which took effect on February 14, 2024, have brought Ngov Sengkak, Samkol Sochetra, and Ly Sary into key leadership positions within the local government.

A Cooperative Approach to Efficient Administration

The trio is expected to work collaboratively to streamline administrative processes, improve public services, and drive forward government reform programs. With a strong emphasis on cooperation, these new deputies are poised to make a substantial impact on the province's socio-economic development.

"Our main focus is on creating an efficient administration that prioritizes the needs of our citizens," says Ngov Sengkak. "We are committed to working together to achieve this goal."

Promoting Environmentally Friendly and Socially Equitable Development

One of the primary objectives of the new appointments is to promote environmentally friendly and socially equitable development in Siem Reap. This involves implementing policies that balance economic growth with environmental sustainability and social inclusivity.

"We want to ensure that our development does not come at the expense of our environment or our people," explains Samkol Sochetra. "By prioritizing sustainable and equitable practices, we can create a better future for all."

Peace, Political Stability, Security, and Public Order: Crucial Factors for Development

The new deputy governors also emphasize the importance of peace, political stability, security, and public order in driving socio-economic development. These factors are seen as essential prerequisites for attracting investment, fostering innovation, and improving the quality of life for residents.

"A stable and secure environment is crucial for growth and progress," says Ly Sary. "We are committed to maintaining and enhancing these conditions to facilitate sustainable development in Siem Reap."

As Siem Reap embarks on this new chapter in its administrative history, the appointments of Ngov Sengkak, Samkol Sochetra, and Ly Sary signal a promising future for the province. With their collective focus on cooperation, efficiency, sustainability, and social equity, these new leaders are well-equipped to drive meaningful change and improve the lives of those they serve.

Key Points: