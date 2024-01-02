New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party’s Future in Jharkhand

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the new face of Congress in Jharkhand, ignited sparks of optimism for the party’s future in the state during his visit to Ranchi. Arriving at Birsa Munda Airport, Mir outlined his preliminary strategy to garner feedback from party workers and engage in dialogues to shape the forthcoming course of action. His two-day agenda includes a series of meetings with the state Congress’s senior leaders, district presidents, and other officials.

Mir’s Future Plans

Despite speculation about a potential meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mir clarified that such an encounter would only occur if deemed necessary after his discussions with party members. He remained confident about the promising prospects of the Congress in the state, reinforcing his optimism about the party’s outlook.

Warm Reception at Birsa Munda Airport

The Jharkhand Congress, under the leadership of President Rajesh Thakur, extended a warm welcome to Mir at the airport, a show of support amplified by the presence of state cabinet ministers Banna Gupta, Badal Patralekh, and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

Meeting Schedule at Congress Bhavan

Mir is slated to meet with district presidents and party in-charges at Congress Bhavan. Party spokesperson Rakesh Sinha confirmed the schedule of Mir’s meetings, potentially marking a new chapter in the party’s strategy for the state.