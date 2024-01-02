en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party’s Future in Jharkhand

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party’s Future in Jharkhand

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the new face of Congress in Jharkhand, ignited sparks of optimism for the party’s future in the state during his visit to Ranchi. Arriving at Birsa Munda Airport, Mir outlined his preliminary strategy to garner feedback from party workers and engage in dialogues to shape the forthcoming course of action. His two-day agenda includes a series of meetings with the state Congress’s senior leaders, district presidents, and other officials.

Mir’s Future Plans

Despite speculation about a potential meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mir clarified that such an encounter would only occur if deemed necessary after his discussions with party members. He remained confident about the promising prospects of the Congress in the state, reinforcing his optimism about the party’s outlook.

Warm Reception at Birsa Munda Airport

The Jharkhand Congress, under the leadership of President Rajesh Thakur, extended a warm welcome to Mir at the airport, a show of support amplified by the presence of state cabinet ministers Banna Gupta, Badal Patralekh, and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

Meeting Schedule at Congress Bhavan

Mir is slated to meet with district presidents and party in-charges at Congress Bhavan. Party spokesperson Rakesh Sinha confirmed the schedule of Mir’s meetings, potentially marking a new chapter in the party’s strategy for the state.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shabir Ahluwalia's Cross-Dressing Role in 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' Sparks Discussions

By BNN Correspondents

Reliance Industries' Investment Boosts Alok Industries' Stock Prices

By Rafia Tasleem

Sambarpot: A Nostalgic Taste of South India in Delhi, Crowned by Times Hospitality Icons 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Truckers Protest Against New Hit-and-Run Law: Impact and Implications

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks abou ...
@India · 58 seconds
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks abou ...
heart comment 0
‘Sundaram Master’: A Humorous Journey of Language, Set for February 16 Release

By BNN Correspondents

'Sundaram Master': A Humorous Journey of Language, Set for February 16 Release
SEBI’s New Amendments Reshape Operations of Alternative Investment Funds

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI's New Amendments Reshape Operations of Alternative Investment Funds
Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: A Success Story

By Dil Bar Irshad

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: A Success Story
Madhuri Dixit Seeks Divine Intervention for ‘Panchak’

By BNN Correspondents

Madhuri Dixit Seeks Divine Intervention for 'Panchak'
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
13 seconds
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
45 seconds
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
47 seconds
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
49 seconds
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
49 seconds
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
57 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
1 min
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
2 mins
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
2 mins
Marathon Champion Soh Rui Yong Launches RunSohFast Academy
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app