Elections

New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda’s Electoral Commission

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
In a significant move for Uganda’s democratic process, President Yoweri Museveni has appointed new commissioners to the country’s Electoral Commission. These appointments come ahead of the forthcoming general elections, underscoring the vital role played by the commission in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

End of Tenure for Previous Commissioners

The tenure of the previous Electoral Commission commissioners, including Chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has recently expired. Over the past seven years, these commissioners have overseen numerous elections. Their term concluded just a few months following the roadmap launch for the 2026 general elections, which is estimated to have a budget of Shs 1.3 trillion.

Delay in Appointments and its Implications

With the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) vacant since January 7, 2024, policy-related activities faced a temporary impasse. Despite the constitutional provision mandating a seven-year tenure for commissioners, President Museveni had not announced any new appointments. This delay put the responsibilities of organizing, conducting, and supervising elections and referenda on standby, especially with the electoral roadmap for the 2026 general election in its initial phase. Moreover, the opposition has been advocating for an independent entity to appoint EC commissioners based on merit, challenging the current unilateral mode of appointment.

Looking Forward: New Appointments and Expectations

The newly appointed commissioners are expected to be non-partisan, demonstrate transparency, and be capable of building public trust in the electoral system. Their understanding of electoral laws and a strong commitment to uphold democratic principles will be crucial. Their decisions can significantly affect the legitimacy of the elections and by extension, the stability and governance of the country. Such a vital role often leads to extensive scrutiny of their selection by political parties, civil society, and international observers.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

