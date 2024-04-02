New Code Proposes Sanctions for Misbehaving Politicians in Australia 🇦🇺

Australia's government, supported by a bipartisan parliamentary working group, is working towards establishing the Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission. This body is tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct among politicians, with the authority to impose sanctions, including fines and suspension from parliament. The initiative is a response to the urgent need for accountability and improved workplace culture within Federal Parliament, highlighted by the Set the Standard report following Brittany Higgins' rape allegations.

Advertisment

Creation of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission

The proposed commission is a direct response to the Set the Standard report by former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins. This report, released in November 2021, called out the revolting and humiliating workplace culture within parliament and recommended the establishment of a commission to address serious breaches such as sexual assault, violence, harassment, bullying, and discrimination. The commission, independent of political influence, aims to enforce behavior codes endorsed by parliament in February 2023, ensuring a safer and more respectful working environment.

Scope and Enforcement of Sanctions

Advertisment

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission would have significant powers to investigate complaints and impose sanctions on MPs found guilty of misconduct. Sanctions could range from fines of 2 to 5 per cent of an MP's base salary to suspension from parliament. This move is intended to deter misconduct and uphold higher standards of behavior within parliamentary workplaces. The commission would consist of six part-time commissioners, ensuring an impartial and thorough investigation process.

Controversies and Challenges Ahead

The proposed legislation has sparked a political debate, with concerns raised about confidentiality provisions and the enforcement of sanctions. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, leading the bipartisan taskforce, anticipates political resistance but emphasizes the necessity of such a system to restore trust and integrity in parliamentary workplaces. The commission's effectiveness in holding politicians accountable and its impact on parliamentary culture remains to be seen, as Australia navigates the complex challenges of implementing this landmark reform.