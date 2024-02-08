New Chapter Unfolds: L.K. Jagath Priyankara Sworn In as Member of Sri Lanka's Parliament

In the hallowed halls of Sri Lanka's Parliament, a new chapter unfolds. L.K. Jagath Priyankara, a seasoned political figure hailing from the National Freedom Front, has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament. His inauguration comes in the wake of a profound loss, filling the vacancy left by the late Hon. Sanath Nishantha of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, who represented the Puttalam district.

Advertisment

A Journey Paved with Perseverance

Born in 1979, Priyankara's journey is a testament to resilience and determination. His educational odyssey began at Dikwela Primary School, continued at Joseph Vas College, and culminated in a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kelaniya. His professional life is marked by his tenure as a Samurdhi manager, a role he continues to serve with dedication.

Priyankara's political career commenced in 2015 under the Eksath Janatha Nidahas Sandhanaya. Despite ranking fifth in his district with an impressive 31,424 preferential votes, he narrowly missed securing a parliamentary seat. However, this setback did not deter him. He went on to win a seat in the local government elections in 2017 as a member of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Advertisment

His unwavering commitment was further evident in the 2020 general election, where he secured 40,724 votes, a significant increase from his previous electoral performance. This consistent growth in his electoral support is a testament to his dedication and the trust his constituents place in him.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Loss

Priyankara's ascension to the parliamentary seat follows the tragic demise of Hon. Sanath Nishantha and his security officer in a car accident on January 25. Their untimely deaths sent shockwaves across the nation, leaving a void in the political landscape.

Advertisment

In these challenging times, Priyankara's appointment brings a glimmer of hope. His entrance into the parliamentary arena signifies a new beginning, a chance to honor the legacy of his predecessor, and an opportunity to serve his constituents with unwavering dedication.

A Legacy to Uphold

As the son of the late journalist and political activist L.K. Samson Jayantha, Priyankara carries a rich legacy. His father's commitment to social justice and political activism has undoubtedly shaped his own political journey. Priyankara is married to Mrs. M.V Dedunu since 2007 and is a proud father of three children.

Advertisment

As he embarks on this new chapter, Priyankara is not just filling a vacancy; he is stepping into the shoes of a beloved leader, carrying the hopes and dreams of his constituents. His appointment is a beacon of hope, a symbol of resilience, and a testament to the enduring spirit of Sri Lanka's democracy.

In the grand tapestry of Sri Lanka's political landscape, a new thread has been woven. As Priyankara takes his place among the esteemed members of Parliament, he carries with him the weight of expectation, the hopes of his constituents, and the legacy of his predecessor. His journey is not just a political one; it is a human story of perseverance, hope, and the unwavering commitment to serve.

In the days, weeks, and months ahead, the world will watch with bated breath as Priyankara navigates the complex corridors of power, striving to make a difference in the lives of those he serves. His story is a reminder that in the face of adversity, there is always hope, and in the shadow of loss, there is always a new beginning.