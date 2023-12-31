New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission

The landscape of fiscal federalism in India is set to witness a significant shift with the appointment of a new Chairman for the 16th Finance Commission. Arvind Panagariya, an Indian-American economist, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, and Professor at Columbia University, has been appointed to the crucial role by President Droupadi Murmu.

A Steward for India’s Fiscal Future

Panagariya’s tenure will be critical in navigating the complexities of the financial relations between India’s central and state governments. His role will involve recommending the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between these entities and guiding the principles for grants-in-aid of the states’ revenues from the Consolidated Fund of India.

A Mission Laden with Complexities

The 16th Finance Commission will operate in a challenging environment, balancing fiscal autonomy with fiscal discipline among states. It will also assess the impact of various fiscal and policy measures on the economy. Notably, the commission must grapple with the fiscal challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Road Ahead

The Commission is set to submit its report by October 31, 2025, covering a five-year period from April 1, 2026. The appointment of IAS officer Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey as the secretary of the Commission will further bolster its capabilities. The Commission’s recommendations are eagerly awaited, as they are expected to shape India’s fiscal landscape for years to come.