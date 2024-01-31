New Centre's Future Hangs in Balance as Town Council Approves Borrowing Bylaw

In an unfolding story of civic decision-making and public responsibility, the town council has given the green light to the first of three readings of a borrowing bylaw. This bylaw, if passed, will facilitate the construction of a new centre, estimated to cost $48.4 million. The funding of this ambitious project is expected to be drawn from various sources, including a significant proportion of grant money and reserves.

Financial Breakdown of the New Centre

The proposed budget for the new centre amounts to $48.4 million. Of this total, 62 percent, or $29.9 million, will come from grants, while another $9 million will be drawn from reserves. The remaining cost, a sizeable $5.6 million, is to be covered by the town council through a borrowing bylaw.

This borrowing bylaw, if passed, would carry an interest rate of 5.55 percent. Over a span of 25 years, this could swell the total cost to $10.4 million, nearly double the initial borrowed amount. To cover capital and operating expenses, households will see a one-time tax increase of $56.75.

The Power of Public Petition

Under the Municipal Government Act, the town's citizens had the opportunity to voice their opposition to the borrowing bylaw through a petition. If this petition secured enough signatures, the council would be required to reconsider the bylaw. The council would then be faced with the choice of discarding the bylaw altogether or putting the matter to a public vote. The deadline for the petition was January 31.

The Future of the New Centre

The new centre represents a significant investment in the town's infrastructure. Its construction hinges on the approval and implementation of the borrowing bylaw. This bylaw, however, isn't without its opponents. Whether the new centre will come to fruition will be determined by the response of the town's citizens and the subsequent decisions of the council. For now, all eyes are on the council as they navigate this complex financial and civic challenge, a narrative that will certainly continue to unfold in the days to come.